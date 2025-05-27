Trump considers lifting all restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons - media

US President Donald Trump is considering the option of completely lifting the restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine imposed by the previous administration of Joe Biden.

This was reported by the Kyiv Post, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.

According to high-ranking Western officials, all previous restrictions are currently being reviewed, as "the current status-quo does not serve our common interests of bringing Russia to the [negotiation] table."

The US military analysts Jorge Rivero noted that the easing of these restrictions would allow Ukraine to attack critical Russian military infrastructure, including air bases from which "Geranium-2 drones and strategic bombers that strike Ukrainian cities are launched.

"This policy shift could further authorize Ukrainian forces to engage Russian command and control nodes, as well as logistical arteries deep inside Russia, with precision-guided munitions," he added.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that there were no longer any restrictions on the range of Western weapons being transferred to Ukraine. The Kremlin called this decision a "dangerous step".

According to sources, the US president's final decision and further steps to support Ukraine will be discussed at meetings with German officials this week. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is expected to arrive in Washington in the coming days.

