German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine by Germany, the UK, France and the US. He later clarified that the decision had been made several months ago.

Zeit writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday in Berlin, I described something that has been going on for several months," he said.

Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil denied any change in German government policy on lifting restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory.

The day before, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the UK, France, Germany and the US had lifted restrictions on the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

