Merz: Europe must strengthen defense amid Russian threats

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has emphasized the need to strengthen Europe’s defense capabilities in light of the ongoing threat posed by Russia.

He made the statement during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"The security situation in the Baltics and on NATO’s eastern flank remains highly tense. Russia’s aggressive revisionism threatens not only Ukraine’s security and territorial integrity but also our collective security in Europe and across the Euro-Atlantic region," Merz said.

He recalled that the Bundeswehr is deploying a brigade to Lithuania as a signal of Germany’s commitment to defending its allies. The Chancellor also stressed the importance of boosting the defense industry’s production capacities: "We must produce more for Europe — and more within Europe."

In this context, Merz mentioned Lithuania’s plans to acquire 44 Leopard 2 tanks, as well as Rheinmetall’s construction of an artillery ammunition plant in the country.

The Chancellor also underscored the importance of cooperation with the United States, particularly regarding the presence of U.S. forces in Europe. According to him, new objectives will be outlined at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague — including raising defense spending to 3.5% of GDP and allocating an additional 1.5% for military infrastructure by 2032.

