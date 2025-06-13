Destruction of Russian military positions in village of Kulbaki in Kursk region with GBU-39 aerial bombs. VIDEO
A video showing a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian pilots was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers destroying the location of a Russian unit in Kursk region with American aerial bombs.
"The location of the Russian occupiers in the village of Kulbaki, Kursk region, was completely dismantled using GBU-39 bombs. Ukrainian aviation worked to within a metre!" the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
The GBU-39 is a US precision-guided small diameter bomb (SDB) designed to hit important and fortified targets with high accuracy while minimising collateral damage.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password