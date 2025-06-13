Destruction of Russian military positions in village of Kulbaki in Kursk region with GBU-39 aerial bombs. VIDEO

A video showing a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian pilots was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers destroying the location of a Russian unit in Kursk region with American aerial bombs.

"The location of the Russian occupiers in the village of Kulbaki, Kursk region, was completely dismantled using GBU-39 bombs. Ukrainian aviation worked to within a metre!" the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

The GBU-39 is a US precision-guided small diameter bomb (SDB) designed to hit important and fortified targets with high accuracy while minimising collateral damage.

