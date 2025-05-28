ENG
Ukrainian Air Force F-16 aircraft strikes Russian military positions in Kursk region with high-precision GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO

A Ukrainian pilot of an F-16 strikes with GBU-39 precision-guided bombs at Russian military positions in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by the pilot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft was posted on social media.

