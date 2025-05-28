DIU soldiers of MoD landing from helicopters and capturing enemy positions. VIDEO

The Fighters of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine landed from several helicopters and conducted a successful combat operation, capturing enemy positions.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful actions of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The video shows the key episodes of the combat mission of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's 'Tymur Special Unit': airborne landing, assault and clearing of enemy positions, "fiery" shots from artillerymen and mortar gunners, masterful elimination of the occupiers by FPV masters, episodes of sabotage behind enemy lines: ambush, destruction, replenishment of the exchange fund, work of drivers and combat medics in the "red zone". The complex operation is being carried out by the soldiers of the units "Junger", "RDK", "Brotherhood", "Nobody", "Stugna", "Chimera", "Paragon", "BDK", "Siberian Battalion", "Aratta", "1514", "Art Division", "First Line", "Raven Group", which are part of "Tymur Special Unit" of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The armed struggle continues!" the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: DIU drones destroyed an occupiers’ military train in temporarily occupied territory in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

During the spring operation, aimed at destroying the Russian occupiers' attempts to cross the Oskil and expand their bridgehead on the right bank of the river, the military intelligence's special forces destroyed and damaged about 600 enemy underground shelters, 9 military equipment field depots of ammunition and 8 crossings. The destroyed invaders' equipment includes 49 howitzers and guns, 17 cars and motorcycles, 3 boats, 2 artillery pieces and 2 tanks. The occupiers suffered 439 killed and wounded. Six invaders were taken prisoner.

Read more: Car with four "Kadyrovites" exploded in occupied Kherson region, all killed - DIU