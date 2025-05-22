Car with four "Kadyrovites" exploded in occupied Kherson region, all killed - DIU

On 20 May 2025, a UAZ Patriot car exploded between the occupied Skadovsk and Antonivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"There were four officers of the Russian occupation forces from the so-called 'Akhmat' unit inside - none of them survived.

After the first explosion of the car with the 'Kadyrovites', a second rumble was heard - the ammunition carried by the invaders detonated," the statement said.

