Occupier filmed two strikes on his unit from epicentre of attack. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers hit a group of at least six Russian soldiers in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the two arrivals was filmed by one of the Russians. The recording of the attack shows that the group of occupiers was on the damaged bridge and was about to flee. However, at that very moment, two explosions occurred. After the second explosion, the Russian dropped the phone he was using to film. The recording shows the screams of the wounded.

Warning: Strong language!

