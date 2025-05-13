Ukrainian drones are killing occupiers who abandoned their wounded accomplice. VIDEO

Drone operators of the "Force of Freedom" battalion of the 4th Brigade "Rubizh" of the National Guard eliminated three occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers shows that one of the occupiers was wounded first. His henchmen left the wounded man without hesitation. However, in a few minutes, the drones "killed" them as well.

Watch more: Russian soldier was buried up to his neck in ground by his henchmen for not following orders: "Shut your mouth! You shouldn’t have f#cked off!". VIDEO