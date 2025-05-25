DIU drones destroyed an occupiers’ military train in temporarily occupied territory in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

DIU soldiers smashed the occupiers' military train.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DIU press centre.

Spectacular footage of a combat operation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region was also published - on 24 May 2025, the masters of strike UAVs of the active operations units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine tracked down and captured a train of Russian invaders with fuel.

"Targeted attacks on the occupation logistics facility were carried out on the railway section Verkhniy Tokmak-Molochansk-Fedorivka while it was moving.

At least three fuel tanks were destroyed. The railway supply of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region and Crimea has been disrupted," the statement said.

The armed struggle aimed at hindering and paralysing the military logistics of the Muscovites continues.