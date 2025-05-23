Border guards destroy enemy electronic warfare command post "Diabazol" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Border guards from the Phoenix UAV unit struck a command post of the R-330M1P "Diabazol" electronic warfare system in the Kharkiv region.

The corresponding video was published on the SBGS channel, Censor.NET reports.

In addition, 22 enemy vehicles, an armored vehicle, a D-30 howitzer, and a fuel and lubricant depot were destroyed.

