Drone operators of 53rd SMB strike enemy in forest dugout in Lyman direction. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showcased exceptional skill by locating and destroying a well-camouflaged dugout used as shelter by enemy UAV operators.

The corresponding video was published on the battalion’s official channel, according to Censor.NET.

Under challenging conditions in a forested area, the operators identified the enemy pilots’ shelter — the entrance to a dugout additionally concealed with camouflage netting and tree branches. Despite the difficult terrain and the enemy’s efforts to hide the position, the drone pilot precisely guided the UAV through natural obstacles and successfully destroyed the target.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders spotted and burned Russian T-72B3 tank concealed in shelter in Lyman direction. VIDEO