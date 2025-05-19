Ukrainian defenders spotted and burned Russian T-72B3 tank concealed in shelter in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Pilots from the "Signum" UAV unit of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh burned a Russian T-72B3 tank with its ammunition load while it was concealed in a shelter on the Lyman direction

It is known that fighters of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade first spotted this tank: it would regularly move out to operate on the frontline from a concealed firing position, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy was consistently replenishing supplies to maintain active firing. The presence of water was a clear sign the position was still in use. Fresh tire tracks and vehicle imprints showed the site had been actively used recently. The tank, covered in everything possible — from reactive armor to all sorts of scrap — took a direct hit from a shaped-charge munition," the soldiers added.

