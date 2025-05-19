2 004 2
Soldiers of 81st SAB destroy tank, IFV, communication equipment, and Russian ammunition depots. VIDEO
On the Siversk direction, soldiers of the 2nd Airmobile Battalion of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade (SAB) destroyed a Russian tank and infantry fighting vehicle.
They also struck communication systems and Russian ammunition depots, according to Censor.NET.
