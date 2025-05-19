Enemy reconnaissance drones Merlin-VR and Supercam shot down by Signum air defense drone operators. VIDEO
Drone operators from the Signum unit shot down two enemy night reconnaissance UAVs — Merlin-VR and Supercam.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
