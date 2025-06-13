"The situation is much better than last year": Energy Ministry says power system remains stable despite seasonal load

Despite rising temperatures and increased load on the grid, Ukraine’s energy system remains stable, with all necessary balance calculations made based on last year’s experience.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Energy Yurii Sheiko.

"As of today, our energy system is fully balanced. There are no power outages, except in settlements located in combat zones where substations and power lines are under fire," Sheiko said.

He noted that the situation is significantly better than last year: the system now has additional capacity, the volume of available generation has increased, and mechanisms have been put in place to cover peak-hour deficits through electricity imports.

"We do not rule out potential risks, especially due to hostilities, but based on the current situation, we see no such risks – the system is operating stably," he emphasized.

Sheiko also highlighted that one of the key factors in maintaining the stability of the energy system is the responsible and rational use of electricity by consumers, as this helps reduce the load on the system and maintain a steady supply.

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that the energy system is currently fully under control, which allows for a forecast of a summer without electricity shortages. Only damage to infrastructure caused by shelling could change the situation.

Previously, Ukrenergo stated that power outage schedules for households are not expected during the summer, even during peak consumption hours on hot days.