Three people injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk

On June 15, the Russian military struck the city of Kupiansk with MLRS and UAVs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police of the Kharkiv region.

"A private house was damaged. Three women were injured. A 70-year-old local woman was taken to the hospital with explosive wounds. Two other women, aged 27 and 62, had an acute stress reaction," the statement said.

It is noted that the investigative teams of the Kupiansk district police department, criminalists, and explosive experts worked at the sites of the hits. Law enforcement officers documented the consequences of the shelling and collected material evidence.

