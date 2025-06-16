Zelenskyy submitted proposal to Verkhovna Rada to appoint Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a submission from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on giving consent to the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko to the post of Prosecutor General.

This was announced in Facebook by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada will consider this motion at one of its next plenary sessions.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, said that tomorrow, 17 June, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction would be held to present the candidate for the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"The Parliament has already received a submission from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint Ruslan Kravchenko to this position. It will be considered at one of the next meetings of the Verkhovna Rada," he added.

As a reminder, on 31 December 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kravchenko as the head of the tax service. Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy had dismissed Kravchenko from the post of head of the Kyiv RMA.