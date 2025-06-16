ENG
Ukrainian graduate waltzes with her fallen father’s jacket. VIDEO

In western Ukraine, graduate Khrystyna Marchuk performed a waltz with the military jacket of her father, who was killed in the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV.

Khrystyna was unable to share the traditional graduation dance with her father, as he was killed while defending Ukraine. Instead, she held his military jacket in her hands and, with tears in her eyes, performed the waltz alone. At the end of the dance, her classmates showed their support.

Khrystyna graduated from Lyceum No. 3 in Deliatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region. Her father, Andrii Mykolaiovych Marchuk, was killed in action on March 13, 2022. He was 48 years old.

