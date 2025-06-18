ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8006 visitors online
News Situation at front
3 869 2

Border guards struck enemy UAV launch sites and eliminated 26 occupiers in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Service members of the State Border Guard Service, as part of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, continue to carry out combat missions in northern Kharkiv region. Artillery units of the "Hart" brigade struck enemy strongpoints in the Vovchansk direction.

The strikes hit enemy UAV launch sites and concentrations of personnel. Twenty-six occupiers were neutralized, reports Censor.NET.

See also: National Police soldiers accurately hit enemy infantry with an artillery "sniper" shot. VIDEO.

Author: 

Russian Army (10057) State Border Patrol (1283) elimination (5847)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 