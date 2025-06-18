National Police fighters score precise artillery "sniper" shot on enemy infantry. VIDEO

Fighters of the composite "Khyzhak" brigade unit under the Patrol Police Department successfully eliminated a group of enemy infantry thanks to coordinated actions of reconnaissance and artillery.

According to the brigade’s official channel, scouts detected enemy movement and promptly relayed the coordinates. Thanks to the quick response of the duty officer, the information was instantly passed on to artillery positions, reports Censor.NET.

The strike was delivered by a high-precision 122mm round — the shell hit the target directly. This fire strike has been unofficially dubbed the "artillery sniper shot" due to its exceptional accuracy.

