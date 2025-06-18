3 869 2
Border guards struck enemy UAV launch sites and eliminated 26 occupiers in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
Service members of the State Border Guard Service, as part of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, continue to carry out combat missions in northern Kharkiv region. Artillery units of the "Hart" brigade struck enemy strongpoints in the Vovchansk direction.
The strikes hit enemy UAV launch sites and concentrations of personnel. Twenty-six occupiers were neutralized, reports Censor.NET.
