Soldiers of 92nd SAB used kamikaze drones to eliminate seven Russian soldiers and wound two more. VIDEO

The crews of the 429th Separate Regiment of Achilles unmanned systems of the 92nd SAB named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko launched a series of kamikaze strikes on enemy infantry.

It is noted that as a result of the work of the Achilles crews, 7 occupiers were killed and 2 more were wounded, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupiers attempted to storm our positions: 15 units of heavy equipment and 8 motorized vehicles destroyed. VIDEO