Occupiers attempted to storm our positions: 15 units of heavy equipment and 8 motorized vehicles destroyed. VIDEO
Near Kostiantynivka, Russian occupiers attempted a large-scale mechanized assault.
As a result, 15 units of heavy equipment and 8 units of motorized vehicles were destroyed, and several dozen enemy soldiers were eliminated, reports Censor.NET.
