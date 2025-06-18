ENG
Occupiers attempted to storm our positions: 15 units of heavy equipment and 8 motorized vehicles destroyed. VIDEO

Near Kostiantynivka, Russian occupiers attempted a large-scale mechanized assault.

As a result, 15 units of heavy equipment and 8 units of motorized vehicles were destroyed, and several dozen enemy soldiers were eliminated, reports Censor.NET.

