"Magyar Birds" strike 696 unique enemy targets in just one day. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian drone operators from the 414th Separate Brigade of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems "Magyar Birds" eliminated 171 Russian invaders on June 18 alone. Within 24 hours, they struck 696 unique enemy targets.

Major Robert Brody, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, shared the corresponding video on his social media.

Watch more: Border guards struck enemy UAV launch sites and eliminated 26 occupiers in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10057) liquidation (2762)
