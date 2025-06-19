Under Trump’s presidency, if he had been elected earlier, there might not have been a "conflict in Ukraine" - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that he agrees with Donald Trump that if he had been US president in his previous term, the war would not have started.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, the Russian president said this during a meeting with representatives of world news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"He has repeatedly said that if he had been president, this war would not have happened. I think he is right here," Putin said.

The Russian dictator also recalled his conversation with former US President Joe Biden, when he spoke about the need to resolve the Ukrainian issue peacefully, without bringing it to a hot phase.

"In one of my last conversations on the phone with Mr Biden, I told him that... there is no need to bring it to any conflicts. Everything should be resolved peacefully. That is, ‘we need to force the current leadership of Ukraine to meet the demands of its citizens living in the Southeast, and to stop killing people there," Putin concluded.

Read more: Volker: Trump wants to end war in Ukraine, but doesn’t want to directly pressure Putin