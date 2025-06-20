Former US Ambassador Taylor: Putin gave Trump every reason to impose sanctions. Time to put pressure on Russia

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already provided all the grounds for imposing tough pressure and sanctions, despite Donald Trump's attempts to find an approach to peaceful agreements on the war in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports .

Taylor noted that Putin had rejected Trump's proposed agreement with Zelenskyy on a 30-day ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea.

"Putin gave President Trump every reason to impose sanctions," he emphasized. According to the diplomat, Putin's refusal is an obvious obstacle to peace. "Putin is clearly a problem, and I believe that President Trump will understand, recognize and realize that Putin is a problem. And at this point, he is taking some steps to put pressure on President Putin to come to the table," Taylor added.

The former ambassador emphasized that everything depends on Trump's next steps. In his opinion, the US president wants to achieve results and demonstrate victory, and this is only possible by increasing pressure on the Kremlin.

"In order to win, he has to take very decisive measures, put pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table. That would be a victory, and I believe he will achieve that," Taylor concluded.

