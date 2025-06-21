Ukraine has handed over list of weapons it wants to buy to United States. It includes Patriot. We are waiting for feedback, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has handed the United States a list of weapons it wants to buy from the US. The list includes Patriot systems.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"In Canada, Svyrydenko had a meeting with Secretary Bessent, my head of office Andrii Yermak was also present. They discussed the mineral deal and our next steps. He and Andriy also handed over to Bessent exactly the package of weapons we need. We will wait for feedback," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there is a very large amount there.

"It includes Patriot systems. As I said, we are ready to find money for this entire package," Zelenskyy said.

He also added that this is one of the topics for discussion with President Trump. He also said that sanctions and a new breath in the diplomatic track should be discussed.

"We need more certainty and more pressure from the world on Putin - this is necessary for the sake of diplomacy. And I would like to discuss these formats with him," Zelenskyy said.

In general, he noted that, in his opinion, "in principle, a very good Svyrydenko-Bessent dialogue has been built through the agreement that exists."