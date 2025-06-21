Ukraine is against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, as it is not known to whom they may provide them.

He said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"That is, if today they can attack any country, or they can give weapons to Russia or another country, or even not a country, but a terrorist organization, we do not know who they can give weapons to. So it is very, very dangerous," the head of state explained.

In addition, according to the President, if the United States intervenes in the conflict between Israel and Iran, it will have a great impact on Ukraine. For example, some of the facilities for the production of "shaheds" were destroyed.

According to him, Iran also transferred the military experience of the Russians to North Korea.

"This means that they may provide nuclear weapons and all the experience to their allies. And you hear and understand who their allies are. They are not our allies. They are our enemies. Iran gave the Russians everything they needed to kill us. They gave us Shahids, missiles, and licenses. The fact that their production capacity has now become weaker is positive for us. But at certain points it may be too late," the President summarized.