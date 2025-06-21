Kellogg to Lukashenko: We live in very dangerous time when "crises can escalate dramatically"

During a meeting with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg spoke about "sharply escalating crises".

This is reported by the Belarusian state agency BelTA, Censor.NET reports.

The American side has not yet commented on the meeting.

Lukashenka commented on the meeting with Kellogg by saying that it "made a lot of noise" in the media.

"Can't we have a normal dialog and talk about our affairs - about the relations between Belarus and the United States of America," Lukashenka said.

In response, Kellogg said that the meeting with the unrecognized president of Belarus was a reaction to "dangerous times" and crises.

"We live in a very dangerous time when the crises we face can escalate dramatically, grow if we are not wise and fair," Trump's envoy said.

It is noted that Lukashenka allegedly guaranteed Kellogg's safety and promised to protect him from escalation.

"Mr. General, I promise you that you will be completely safe on the territory of Belarus and during this time there will be no escalation not only in Belarus but also around us," the Belarusian dictator said.

It should be noted that Keith Kellogg became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Belarus after the 2020 elections and protests.