ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10993 visitors online
News Enemy losses
470 1

During week, enemy lost 7,630 people and 1,968 pieces of equipment. INFOGRAPHICS

Losses of the Russian army

During the week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 7,630 Russian invaders and 1,968 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram.

"During the week from June 15 to June 22, 2025, enemy losses amounted to about 7630 personnel," the message says.

It is noted that significant losses were suffered by weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:

  • 27 tanks;
  • 63 armored combat vehicles;
  • 242 artillery systems;
  • 3 MLRS;
  • 2 air defense systems;
  • 717 units of motor vehicles;
  • 5 units of special equipment.

Втрати армії РФ з 15 по 22 червня 2025 року

Also, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our defenders destroyed at least 39 enemy missiles and 870 enemy UAVs, including attack drones, over the past week.

Author: 

Russian Army (9501) liquidation (2535) elimination (5386)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 