During week, enemy lost 7,630 people and 1,968 pieces of equipment. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 7,630 Russian invaders and 1,968 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram.

"During the week from June 15 to June 22, 2025, enemy losses amounted to about 7630 personnel," the message says.

It is noted that significant losses were suffered by weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:

27 tanks;

63 armored combat vehicles;

242 artillery systems;

3 MLRS;

2 air defense systems;

717 units of motor vehicles;

5 units of special equipment.

Also, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our defenders destroyed at least 39 enemy missiles and 870 enemy UAVs, including attack drones, over the past week.