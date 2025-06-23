Ruscists have advanced near Toretsk and four other settlements in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have made gains in the Donetsk region, particularly near Toretsk.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Klishchiivka, Dachne, Toretsk, Fedorivka, and Shevchenko," the statement reads.

Toretsk, Dachne

Shevchenko, Fedorivka