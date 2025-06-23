Ruscists have advanced near Toretsk and four other settlements in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS
Russian forces have made gains in the Donetsk region, particularly near Toretsk.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Klishchiivka, Dachne, Toretsk, Fedorivka, and Shevchenko," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password