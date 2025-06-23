Enemy launches 49 assaults in Pokrovsk direction, 111 occupiers eliminated — General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., a total of 127 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

The enemy launched three missile strikes and 19 airstrikes, using 17 missiles and dropping 37 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 1,004 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,252 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian forces have repelled six enemy assault attempts since the beginning of the day. Two more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions four times near the settlements of Dvorichna, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, and Fyholivka. All attacks were repelled. The settlement of Ozerne was targeted by an airstrike.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks near the areas of Kindrashivka, Kruhliakivka, and in the directions of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

Ukrainian forces repelled 21 enemy assaults near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, and Olhivka in the Lyman direction. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched one assault near the settlement of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 10 enemy attempts to advance near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and in the directions of Mykolaivka, Stupochky, Pryvillia, and Bondarne. One more engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched 24 assaults today on Ukrainian positions near Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the directions of Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces held their ground and repelled all attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 49 assaults. Russian forces were active near the settlements of Promin, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Myrnohrad, Novoserhiivka, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, and Koptieve, as well as in the directions of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Airstrikes targeted the areas of Poltavka, Malynivka, Novotoretske, Razine, and Pokrovsk. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces eliminated 111 enemy troops and wounded another 78 in this direction today. In addition, 17 vehicles were neutralized, along with a satellite communication terminal and a Konkurs anti-tank missile system.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 14 enemy assaults near the settlements of Bahatyr, Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Komar, Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Voskresenka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. Voskresenka was targeted by an airstrike.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike near the settlement of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attempted to advance toward Ukrainian positions six times — all attacks have already been repelled.

No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.