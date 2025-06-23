"Atlas" oil depot in Russia’s Rostov region struck – General Staff

On the night of June 23, a key Russian facility in Russia’s Rostov region, the Atlas Oil Depot, was struck.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cited by Censor.NET.

"As part of efforts to degrade the enemy’s offensive capabilities, on the night of June 23, Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in coordination with Rocket Forces and artillery, struck the Atlas Oil Depot in Rostov region," the statement reads.

The depot is used to supply fuel and lubricants to Russian military units involved in armed aggression against Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"The successful hit on the target area has been confirmed. A fire has been recorded. The results of the strike are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

