Enemy attacked most of all in Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors yesterday, - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Over the past day, 142 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile and 63 air strikes, used ten missiles and dropped 76 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,132 shellings, including 118 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,416 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Yastrubyne, Nova Sich, Sadky in Sumy region; Prykolotne in Kharkiv region; Myrne in Donetsk region; Kamianske, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

Hostilities

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also carried out ten air strikes, using 17 guided aerial bombs, and fired 257 times, 8 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our troops seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka and Fyholivka.

Three hostile attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai and in the direction of Holubivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 17 times. They tried to penetrate our defences near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Tverdokhlibove and Kolodiazi.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made four attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked six times near Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 44 aggressor's assault actions in the areas of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Muravka and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks near Vesele, Shevchenko, Bahatyr and Vilne Pole over the past day.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupation forces once tried to advance on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka.

The enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Prydniprovskyi sector yesterday.

No combat engagements were registered in the Huliaipole sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two artillery units and an enemy air defence facility.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,010 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised a tank, five armoured combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 138 unmanned aerial vehicles and 127 occupiers' vehicles.

