Fighting continues in Sumy direction. Enemy tried to advance in East - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, June 22, 2025, 69 combat clashes have taken place at the front.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery shells at the areas of Liskivshchyna, Ulanove, Miropilske in the Sumy region; Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region; Lemishchyna in the Kharkiv region.

Situation in the North

On the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine invaders' attacks, and another battle is ongoing. The enemy also carried out three air strikes, using five guided aerial bombs, and fired 155 times, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Situation in the Kharkiv Region

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroiivka and Fiholivka, two firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions three times during the day in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai and in the direction of Holubivka. Defense forces successfully repelled the enemy attacks.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 offensives of the invading army in the areas of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub and Kolodiazi.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Predtechyno and Bila Hora. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders advanced ten times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka. Fighting continues in four locations.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 20 times during the day near the towns of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Muravka and Oleksiivka. Five clashes are still ongoing," the statement said.

Situation in the South

The General Staff also informs that in the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of Vesele and Vilne Pole, and launched an air strike on Myrne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted air strikes on the localities of Kamianske and Novodanylivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk directions.