Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,011,490 people (+1,100 per day), 10,964 tanks, 29,432 artillery systems, 22,867 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,011,490 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.06.25 are approximately
personnel - about 1011490 (+1100) people,
tanks - 10964 (+9) units
armored combat vehicles - 22867 (+2) units
artillery systems - 29432 (+39) units
MLRS - 1421 (+0) units
air defense systems - 1188 (+0) units
airplanes - 416 (+0) units
helicopters - 337 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 41579 (+157)
cruise missiles - 3376 (+7)
ships / boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 52734 (+117) units
special equipment - 3920 (+0)
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password