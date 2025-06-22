Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,011,490 people (+1,100 per day), 10,964 tanks, 29,432 artillery systems, 22,867 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,011,490 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.06.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1011490 (+1100) people,

tanks - 10964 (+9) units

armored combat vehicles - 22867 (+2) units

artillery systems - 29432 (+39) units

MLRS - 1421 (+0) units

air defense systems - 1188 (+0) units

airplanes - 416 (+0) units

helicopters - 337 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 41579 (+157)

cruise missiles - 3376 (+7)

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 52734 (+117) units

special equipment - 3920 (+0)

