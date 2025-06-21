Russia handed over bodies of at least 20 of its soldiers to Ukraine, sometimes with Russian passports, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Russia has handed over to Ukraine at least 20 bodies of Russian servicemen during recent repatriation events.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"During a conversation with journalists, he told us that the bodies of 20 people handed over to us as our dead soldiers were 'Russian'. Although they told us that they were only Ukrainians and only military. But this is a lie that has already been recorded. Sometimes these bodies even have Russian passports.

They cannot even check who they are sending. We certainly want to return all our soldiers and the bodies of our Heroes. But we definitely don't want to return the 'Russians' just for the sake of numbers," the Head of State noted.

As a reminder, on 16 June 2025, the final stage of repatriation measures took place in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul.

Ukraine received 6,057 bodies as part of the Istanbul agreements.