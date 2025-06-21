8 091 17
Ukrainian aviation strikes Russian invaders’ headquarters in Tetkino, Kursk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian aviation continues to be active on all fronts. Thus, the crews of MiG-29 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the location of Russian drone operators in the village of Tetkino, Kursk region.
The strike was carried out using high-precision air bombs, Censor.NET reports.
