Ukrainian aviation strikes Russian invaders’ headquarters in Tetkino, Kursk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian aviation continues to be active on all fronts. Thus, the crews of MiG-29 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the location of Russian drone operators in the village of Tetkino, Kursk region.

The strike was carried out using high-precision air bombs, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian aviation and drone manufacturers

Author: 

