Our soldiers conduct maneuverable defense and counterattack whenever possible - Southern Defense Forces

The defense forces at the front are conducting maneuverable defense and counterattacking whenever possible. The enemy is unable to conduct assault operations at the front lines.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this on television, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are conducting a maneuverable defense, and whenever possible, we counterattack and conduct small counteroffensives, for example, in other areas. And the commander-in-chief(Syrsky- Ed.) reported that we have liberated some settlements and pushed back the enemy in certain positions," he said.

The spokesman said that it is difficult for the Russians to transfer personnel of assault groups and means for conducting assault operations to the frontline.

"So when we are actively defending ourselves, we do not allow them to do so," Voloshyn added.

Earlier, Syrskyi reported that the situation in Sumy region was stabilized. Defense forces recaptured Andriivka and advanced 200 to 700 meters in Yunakivka. Later, DeepState confirmed that the Defense Forces had liberated Andriivka in Sumy region.