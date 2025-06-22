Syrskyi on appointment of Brovdi as commander of Unmanned Systems Forces: I can already see results

Major Robert Brovdi, the new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, is showing good results. He is tasked with developing this modern branch of the military more effectively.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this on Saturday at a meeting with journalists, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

"We have replaced (the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces - Ed.). Major Robert Brovdi, a former commander of the 414th Unmanned Systems Brigade, has been appointed as the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. He is an experienced man with vast experience, who went through the war as a volunteer, platoon, company, battalion, regiment, brigade commander, and now he is the commander of this new kind of troops," he said.

According to Syrskyi, Brovdi has taken on the job very intensively and is well respected in the environment.

"I can already see the results of unity between commanders, more efficient execution of tasks, and control over their implementation.

The new commander is faced with the task of developing this modern branch of the military more effectively. To integrate the advanced units that are part of the Drone Line and the Unmanned Systems Forces. You know that the Unmanned Systems Forces have already been created for this purpose," he added.

Syrskyi also noted that Major Brovdi has committed to six or seven units of the Unmanned Systems Forces to be among the top 10 most effective units that show the best results in destroying the enemy (with drones - Ed.). And I know that he will fulfill them," Syrskyi summarized.