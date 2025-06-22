Russia wants protracted war: it has sent 695,000 troops to Ukraine and still has reserve. Mobilization should not be shock to our people - Syrskyi

Last year, the Russian Armed Forces recruited approximately 440,000 contract soldiers. Currently, the occupation army has about 695,000 personnel deployed on the territory of Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this on Saturday at a meeting with journalists, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

"We know the capabilities of our enemies. We know that over the past year they have recruited about 440,000 contract soldiers, i.e. those who went to war for money, for high salaries and regional allowances. Thus, their army is growing by an average of 8-9 thousand every month," he said.



Photo: Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Syrsky, today the Russian occupation army, including the operational reserve, has about 695,000 personnel on the territory of Ukraine.

He also emphasizes that the enemy has a strategic reserve.

"These are 13 divisions, a certain number of regiments and brigades. This is another 121 thousand. That is, they are preparing for a protracted war, a war of attrition. This is their main strategy. They want to put pressure on us with their human resources, to exhaust us with their mass. You know that over the past year, the length of the frontline has increased by 200 km and is about 1200 km," the commander-in-chief adds.

Therefore, according to him, the main source of replenishment of our army is the continuation of mobilization.

"It's an unpopular measure, but in times of war, no country has escaped mobilization. At the same time, I insist on mobilization with mandatory compliance with the law and transparency in the work of the Military and Civil Defense Committee. Mobilization should not be a shock for people. All of our territorial recruitment centers must change. The President of Ukraine, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, has set the task. Inspections are being conducted at the TCC, and commissions are working. To prevent those who have not fought from being sent to the front, and to prevent soldiers who have been wounded from coming instead.

TCCs must fulfill their duties and prevent these shameful cases that sometimes occur. Corrupt officials and violators of the law during the mobilization process must be exposed. All necessary measures should be taken against such violators," summarizes Syrskyi.

