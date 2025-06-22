Transition of Armed Forces of Ukraine to corps-based system will enable counteroffensive - Syrskyi

Last year, the reorganization of the Armed Forces in the context of combat operations began. This involves the creation of army corps.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this on Saturday at a meeting with journalists.

"The main goal of the transition to a new organizational structure is to increase the effectiveness of our actions and reduce the burden on military command and control bodies. Reduce the number of command and control objects directly subordinated to a specific body (army corps), which has already been established permanently.

At the same time, the level of the command and control center remains, and the level of the military department is gradually being eliminated," he explained.



According to Syrskyi, the first stage of army corps departments with support units has already completed combat coordination and assumed their areas of responsibility and assigned troop levels.

"The next stages will follow, and so all the corps will take up their respective areas. Thus, we will complete the transition to the corps system and the corresponding restructuring of our defense.

First of all, we are talking about more efficient use of all available forces and means, optimizing the distribution of our artillery, as well as increasing the number of unmanned systems units," the Commander-in-Chief added.

He also shared in detail his expectations from the transition of the Armed Forces to the corps system.

I hope that such a reorganization will allow us, first, to save personnel, i.e., to use our military personnel who are directly engaged in combat missions more rationally. And also, to create more capable reserves to be able to carry out active counter-offensive and offensive actions. In other words, the process is ongoing, and it is proceeding almost without delay. The corps commanders have selected their departments. All of them have been given the right to choose the deputies they want," adds Syrskyi.

In addition, he emphasized that we have had a significant rejuvenation of the operational leadership of the army at war. The vast majority of corps commanders are former brigade commanders who distinguished themselves on the battlefield. Their deputies and chiefs of staff are the same.

"We hope that such a reorganization will provide new opportunities in terms of the effectiveness of the use of units, the use of combat experience, strengthening control over brigades, reducing our losses, and increasing the number of enemies destroyed," the Commander-in-Chief summarizes.