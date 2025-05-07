Authorities have completely disrupted customs reboot, which cost us about 50 billion hryvnia, - Zheleznyak. VIDEO

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko disrupts the reboot of the State Customs Service on the instructions of the President's Office.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"And now get the betrayal. Which has already cost us tens of billions. Somewhere around 50 billion. The authorities have completely DISRUPTED the customs reboot! Despite the law and the requirements of international experts. They simply cynically failed to do what they are directly obliged to do. For 5 months now, the Ministry of Finance has been completely ignoring the provision of the law on the creation of a commission to elect the head of the Customs, which is the beginning of the reset," the MP said.

According to Zheleznyak, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko is doing this on direct instructions from the Presidential Office, and a government committee headed by Yulia Svyrydenko is helping him.

"This is not only a cover-up for the existing corruption at customs, a throwback to the US, IMF and World Bank (let me remind you that our country even received money for customs reform at the end of 2024), but also a disruption of the future IMF lighthouse. Where the election of the head of the Customs was supposed to take place by the end of June 2025. This is definitely unrealistic in terms of time.

Therefore, in addition to losses from smuggling, we also risk disrupting IMF funding. It will be like a "flash piano" of corruption," he added.

Read more: Lviv customs inspector took 4 men of military age to Poland in her car - SBI