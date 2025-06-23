Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1012500 people (+1010 per day), 10965 tanks, 29490 artillery systems, 22 872 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,011,490 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1012500 (+1010) people

tanks - 10965 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22872 (+5) units

artillery systems - 29490 (+58) units

MLRS - 1423 (+2) units

air defence systems - 1188 (+0) units

aircraft - 416 (+0) units

helicopters - 337 (+0) units

operational and tactical level UAVs - 41717 (+138)

cruise missiles - 3376 (+0)

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 52861 (+127) units

special equipment - 3920 (+0) units

