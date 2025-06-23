Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1012500 people (+1010 per day), 10965 tanks, 29490 artillery systems, 22 872 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

ENG
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,011,490 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1012500 (+1010) people
  • tanks - 10965 (+1) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22872 (+5) units
  • artillery systems - 29490 (+58) units
  • MLRS - 1423 (+2) units
  • air defence systems - 1188 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 416 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 337 (+0) units
  • operational and tactical level UAVs - 41717 (+138)
  • cruise missiles - 3376 (+0)
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 52861 (+127) units
  • special equipment - 3920 (+0) units

Втрати ворога за 22 червня

