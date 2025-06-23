74 combat engagements reported along front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m., a total of 74 combat engagements have taken place along the front line since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the report of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The enemy launched artillery strikes from Russian territory targeting the areas of Prokhody, Petrushivka, and Pokrovka in Sumy region, as well as Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one airstrike using four guided aerial bombs and conducted 131 attacks, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

No offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions as of now.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy is currently conducting an assault on Defense Forces positions near the village of Dvorichna. The combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted once during the day to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Pishchane. The Defense Forces successfully repelled the attack.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy assaults near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, and Olhivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched five attacks on Defense Forces positions near Novomarkove and in the directions of Mykolaivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces attempted 13 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the directions of Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka. Fighting is still ongoing at three locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attempted to advance 24 times during the day toward Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Promin, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, and in the directions of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Five combat engagements are still underway. Airstrikes targeted the areas of Poltavka, Malynivka, Novotoretske, Razine, and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy, supported by airpower, launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Voskresenka.

Hostilities in the South

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched four assaults on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Three attacks have already been repelled, and one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.