SOF special operations soldiers eliminate enemy assault group in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Fighters from group of the 144th Special Operations Forces Center, together with operators of reconnaissance UAVs, FPV drones, drone payload operators, mortar and grenade launcher crews, destroyed a Russian assault group that had disrupted the rotation of adjacent units the day before, killing one and wounding another Ukrainian defender.

The operation began with an FPV drone strike on a locomotive where the occupiers were hiding. After the locomotive caught fire, six enemies tried to flee. Five were eliminated, Censor.NET reports.

One wounded combatant feigned death but later surrendered thanks to the successful actions of the "Botsman" and "Velyk" drop crews. He was guided by drones to Ukrainian positions, where Special Operations Forces operators evacuated the captive using a HUMVEE.

Watch more: 3rd SAB fighters eliminate entire platoon of occupiers in raid on Kharkiv and Donetsk regions border. VIDEO