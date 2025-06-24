3rd SAB fighters eliminate entire platoon of occupiers in raid on Kharkiv and Donetsk regions border. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade conducted a daring raid near Ridkodub, on the border of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, eliminating an entire platoon of Russian invaders.

They shared footage of the operation on their social media pages, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the offensive, a platoon of the 283rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 144th Division of Russia’s 20th Army was eliminated. Thanks to the efforts of the 3rd Company ‘Karakurt Colony’ of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, the tactical position of Ukrainian forces in the area was improved," Ukrainian fighters said in a comment on the video.

Thus, they successfully cleared enemy positions and secured them.

