ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9169 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 880 1

Border guards destroy enemy UAZ "Bukhanka," motorcycle, and R-330Zh "Zhytel" EW system in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In Donetsk region, Phoenix border guards effectively struck a dozen invaders. They also destroyed the occupiers` UAZ "Bukhanka" vehicle, a motorcycle, and a R-330Zh "Zhytel" electronic warfare system.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Watch more: Three Russian assault troopers eliminated by drone-dropped munition while thinking they were invisible under anti-drone cloaks. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9508) State Border Patrol (1187) elimination (5396)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 