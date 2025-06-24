1 880 1
Border guards destroy enemy UAZ "Bukhanka," motorcycle, and R-330Zh "Zhytel" EW system in Donetsk region. VIDEO
In Donetsk region, Phoenix border guards effectively struck a dozen invaders. They also destroyed the occupiers` UAZ "Bukhanka" vehicle, a motorcycle, and a R-330Zh "Zhytel" electronic warfare system.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
