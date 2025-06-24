Border guards destroy enemy UAZ "Bukhanka," motorcycle, and R-330Zh "Zhytel" EW system in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In Donetsk region, Phoenix border guards effectively struck a dozen invaders. They also destroyed the occupiers` UAZ "Bukhanka" vehicle, a motorcycle, and a R-330Zh "Zhytel" electronic warfare system.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Watch more: Three Russian assault troopers eliminated by drone-dropped munition while thinking they were invisible under anti-drone cloaks. VIDEO