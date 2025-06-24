ENG
Three Russian assault troopers eliminated by drone-dropped munition while thinking they were invisible under anti-drone cloaks. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated three Russian occupiers who attempted to evade a UAV strike by hiding under anti-drone cloaks.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the successful Ukrainian strike has been shared on social media.

"A failed attempt by a group of Russian troops to hide from a drone using anti-thermal cloaks. As a result, one of the soldiers carrying flammable materials caught fire spectacularly," the video caption reads.

