5 685 15
Three Russian assault troopers eliminated by drone-dropped munition while thinking they were invisible under anti-drone cloaks. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated three Russian occupiers who attempted to evade a UAV strike by hiding under anti-drone cloaks.
As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the successful Ukrainian strike has been shared on social media.
"A failed attempt by a group of Russian troops to hide from a drone using anti-thermal cloaks. As a result, one of the soldiers carrying flammable materials caught fire spectacularly," the video caption reads.
